Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLaurie Berkner Band to throw a holiday celebration in Tarrytown

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Tarrytown - On December 1, children's music queen Laurie Berkner and her band will be performing a holiday concert at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York.
This concert in Tarrytown is presented by Metropolitan Entertainment. The Laurie Berkner Band will be entertaining young fans with such holiday classics as the traditional tunes "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," in addition to her own original songs from her popular album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas.
These original Laurie Berkner Christmas recordings include "Santa's Coming To My House Tonight" and "Candle Chase," which is a Hanukkah song for kids. As always, Berkner will be singing her greatest hits from her critically acclaimed The Ultimate Laurie Berkner Band Collection.
Most recently, on October 20, the Laurie Berkner Band played a Halloween show at the New York Society For Ethical Culture in Manhattan, where they supported her new children's book, Monster Boogie. At this afternoon show, children dressed in their Halloween costumes.
To learn more about children's music sensation Laurie Berkner and her upcoming tour dates, check out her official website.
More about Laurie Berkner, Band, tarrytown, New york, Children's
 
Latest News
Top News
First nor'easter of the season is on its way to the East Coast
Josh Groban talks Madison Square Garden, hints at surprise guests Special
France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
In Memoriam: Motown guitarist Wah Wah Watson (1950-2018)
Aurora Cannabis gets first permit to export medical pot to Poland
Op-Ed: Microdosing psychedelics — Cure for hacks, hype, or what?
Tesla shares big news with 3rd quarter financial results
Belgium to buy US F-35 fighters in blow to EU defence
Philippines' spruced up Boracay re-opens with new rules
Jamal Khashoggi's killing was 'extrajudicial execution': UN expert