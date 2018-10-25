Tarrytown
On December 1, children's music queen Laurie Berkner and her band will be performing a holiday concert at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York.
This concert in Tarrytown is presented by Metropolitan Entertainment. The Laurie Berkner Band will be entertaining young fans with such holiday classics as the traditional tunes "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," in addition to her own original songs from her popular album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas.
These original Laurie Berkner Christmas recordings include "Santa's Coming To My House Tonight" and "Candle Chase," which is a Hanukkah song for kids. As always, Berkner will be singing her greatest hits from her critically acclaimed The Ultimate Laurie Berkner Band Collection.
Most recently, on October 20, the Laurie Berkner Band played a Halloween show at the New York Society For Ethical Culture in Manhattan, where they supported her new children's book, Monster Boogie. At this afternoon show, children dressed in their Halloween costumes.
To learn more about children's music sensation Laurie Berkner and her upcoming tour dates, check out her official website.