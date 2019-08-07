By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - Veteran country singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry star Larry Gatlin has a major reason to celebrate. He is headed to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. When he finished college, Gatlin joined the Imperials and performed with them in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was discovered by country queen Dottie West. Once West discovered his music, she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville, where he was signed to her publishing company. As a prolific songwriter, Gatlin's compositions have been recorded by such distinguished artists as Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Elvis Presley, Dottie West, and Johnny Rodriguez, among many others; moreover, as a recording artist, Gatlin had 28 self-penned hit singles reach the Top 20 between the years 1975 and 1990. In addition, Gatlin starred on Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies as protagonist Will Rogers back in 1993. On receiving such great news, the country crooner said, "I've had a grin on my face since I got the good news." "I feel like I've fathered a child here in my golden years. I am humbled and grateful to be honored by my peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame," he said, graciously. Gatlin will be formally inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about Larry Gatlin, check out his The country musician began his musical career at the age of seven, where he sang gospel music in West Texas with his younger siblings.When he finished college, Gatlin joined the Imperials and performed with them in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was discovered by country queen Dottie West. Once West discovered his music, she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville, where he was signed to her publishing company.As a prolific songwriter, Gatlin's compositions have been recorded by such distinguished artists as Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Elvis Presley, Dottie West, and Johnny Rodriguez, among many others; moreover, as a recording artist, Gatlin had 28 self-penned hit singles reach the Top 20 between the years 1975 and 1990.In addition, Gatlin starred on Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies as protagonist Will Rogers back in 1993. Gatlin has been a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry since December 25, 1976; moreover, he was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and on the following year, he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.On receiving such great news, the country crooner said, "I've had a grin on my face since I got the good news." "I feel like I've fathered a child here in my golden years. I am humbled and grateful to be honored by my peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame," he said, graciously.Gatlin will be formally inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.To learn more about Larry Gatlin, check out his official website More about larry gatlin, nashville songwriters hall of fame, Grand ole opry, Country larry gatlin nashville songwriter... Grand ole opry Country