Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Electronic musician Olé Koretsky chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming "MMXX" EP, which will be released on July 10. On the song selection process for the EP, he said, "The idea came to me with the video 'Signs of Life' that we released today. I would like for people to see the video on Vevo. TinaKristina is the featured vocalist on it. I knew she was an amazing bass player and I didn't know she was a singer up until quite recently. I met her through Andy Rourke. I sent her this track because I couldn't sing it, it was too emotional. It all came together and it was pretty catchy." "The song selection process for the EP featured the most recent songs I had," he said. "I thought these were the cleanest songs I had." He also opened up about "Call It A Day." "I feel it's quite dark. It has a certain energy to it," he said. "Everybody hears something different in that song." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I don't mind it. When I started, I looked at my social media account stats and Spotify." For young and aspiring musicians and bands, he said, "A crucial piece of advice is do what you want to do. Don't listen to anybody. If you feel like doing it, just do it. Stay off the news and stay off social media. Hire somebody to do your social media. Don't Google yourself and don't compare yourself to other artists. Do what comes naturally to you, and you will be happier and more successful that way." On his music inspirations, he acknowledged that he is trying to keep his interactions with people around him very positive. "Some songs inspire awe or anger. It doesn't have to be positive or negative because the whole point of writing is to exercise the feelings out of you. It's therapeutic that way," he said. He also noted that he was happy that The Cranberries earned a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album" for In The End. "Dolores would have been so pleased with that. She never considered herself a pop star. She saw herself as a rock star and she played rock music. If you ever saw a show of theirs, it's loud, it's big, and it's rock music. Dolores loved performing," he said. "Let's all be safe and kind to each other," he concluded, in these trying times. Koretsky's new music is available to stream on digital service providers by Koretsky has been a big hand in the music world for some time now. He formed DJ outfit and band Jetlag with Andy Rourke of The Smiths, which eventually brought in The Cranberries' lead singer and front-woman Dolores O'Riordan and changed their name to D.A.R.K. Olé also worked with The Cranberries, having toured and recorded two albums with them.