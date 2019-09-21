Kiefer Sutherland reveals 'Reckless & Me' special edition album

Email
article imageKiefer Sutherland reveals 'Reckless & Me' special edition album

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland ("24") announced his upcoming sophomore studio album, "Reckless & Me," which will be released on September 27 via BMG.
This special version includes the original 10-track album, as well as a bonus disc that includes his full concert in Berlin. It was recorded on March 1, 2019, at the SchwuZ nightclub in Berlin, Germany, where he shares some personal anecdotes behind each track.
He acknowledged that he has performed so many concerts over the last five years so to have one show recorded, where the fans that couldn't make the show because they didn't play in a specific town or city, is very special to him. "I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed playing it," Sutherland remarked.
Sutherland just wrapped his American tour where he performed at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry and the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
The special edition of Reckless & Me is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
To learn more about Kiefer Sutherland and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
