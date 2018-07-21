Email
article imageJustin Moore scores Top 20 hit with 'Kinda Don't Care' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Justin Moore has another reason to be proud. His latest radio single "Kinda Don't Care" is in the Top 20 on country radio.
After charting for 41 weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, the single sits at No. 19. "Kinda Don't Care" moves up two spots from last week's position (No. 21).
His latest single "Kinda Don't Care" is the title track of his latest album (released on The Valory Music Company), which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts, and it peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Moore's "Kinda Don't Care" single is the follow-up of his two back-to-back No. 1 singles "Somebody Else Will" and "You Look Like I Need a Drink."
"Kinda Don't Care" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about country star Justin Moore and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his official website.
Read More: Justin Moore chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Kinda Don't Care" and his plans for 2018.
