Country star Josh Turner chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming Christian album "I Serve A Savior." He also discussed his future plans, motivations, and love for music. The song "The River (of Happiness)," was co-penned by his wife, Jennifer, and their eldest son, Hampton. "I was very pleased being able to jam on that. It's a song that my wife and my oldest son wrote together, and all four of my boys are singing on it. That song is a cool moment on the record." Sonya Isaacs is featured on two songs on Turner's album on harmonies. "Sonya is great. It is awesome to have her on a couple of songs on this record. She is a very gifted singer and when she opens her mouth, you feel something automatically," he said. On his plans for the future, Turner said, "I will be promoting this record and the DVD that will both coming out on the same day. I am really excited about that. I will be out on the road next year too." Each day, Turner is motivated by his "love for music." "Sometimes, I have to pinch myself in the morning that I get to wake up and sing, write and perform country music, and now gospel music, for a living," he said. "I am living my dream. I am very blessed." In the dream duets department, Turner shared that he is fulfilled since he has been afforded the privilege to sing with such artists as Randy Travis, John Anderson, and Trisha Yearwood ("Another Try"). "Trisha Yearwood is one of my favorite singers," he admitted. "I sang with her on my third record." On becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Turner said, "It was great, and it was one of my career highlights. It was a real honor to be officially part of their family." Another neat moment was when Turner surprised Scotty McCreery while he was competing on American Idol, during his hometown visit, and they sang together. "That was a pretty crazy day," Turner recalled. For aspiring singer-songwriters, Turner said, "Just do it because you love it and be yourself. Don't let you record label or management tell you who to be or how to sing. Follow your heart." On the key to longevity in the music business, Turner noted that it is about taking it one day at a time. "Allowing your love and passion for music to guide you," he said. Turner also acknowledged that he enjoyed playing for NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City. "It was pretty cool," Turner said. "I've got a few friends in New York." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Turner said, "It is an ever-changing industry and business. The way that we get the music to the fans and the consumers are always going to change, but as long as we are continuing to improve on that process and trying to reach more people, the better. I have no problem with it." 