By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music

New York - Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban will be embarking on his fall 2018 arena tour with special musical guest Idina Menzel.

This marks Groban's first headlining tour since his sold-out Stages Tour. He will be joined by Tony-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Idina Menzel.

The "Josh Groban: Bridges Tour" will kick off in Duluth, Georgia on October 18, and it will hit over 17 cities around America, before wrapping up in New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden on November 18.

Groban noted his excitement for getting back on the road and playing old and new songs for his fans. "It's the thing I most look forward to," Groban said. "Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto," he added.

The Grammy and Tony-nominated entertainer is in New York filming the new Netflix series, The Good Cop, where he plays the lead opposite actor Tony Danza. In the meantime, Groban also working on his eighth studio album, which is expected to be released later in 2018.

On February 14 (Valentine's Day), Groban gave his listeners and fans a taste of his new song "Symphony," from his upcoming studio album.

To learn more about Josh Groban and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his official website