New York - World-renowned singer-songwriter José Feliciano will be bringing his "Feliz Navidad 2019" show to Sony Hall on Sunday, December 22. Feliciano is praised for being one of the most prominent Latin-born performers of the pop era. He is also a Puerto Rican guitarist, singer, and composer that found mainstream success in the late '60s thanks to his eclectic music, which features flamenco guitar, bolero, folk, and easy listening pop music. He achieved success in his native in Latin America, and then he subsequently secured a smash single in America in 1968 with his rendition of The Doors' "Light My Fire." Two years later, in 1970, his Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" became one of the most popular songs in the holiday season and it is still played on heavy rotation on adult contemporary radio stations to this day; moreover, Feliciano has served as a special musical guest on albums by such distinguished artists as John Lennon, Joni Mitchell, and Bill Withers. Feliciano is an inductee of such Halls of Fame as the International Latin Music Hall of Fame, as well as the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. This forthcoming show at Sony Hall in the Big Apple will be Cabaret-style seating, which is available on a first-come and first-served basis.