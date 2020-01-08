Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jonathan Jackson chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming album "Ultraviolet Empire" with Enation. "It was a really organic process. It took a lot of time, but the actual recording process was really smooth," he said. "It's a raw, personal album. It's a record that is made from a different time, almost. There is very little editing and overdubbing. We recorded it playing in the studio together. Our goal is to consistently have music coming out as much as possible." Jackson hopes to announce some Enation tour dates in the next few weeks. "We are working on a few more dates in the spring," he said. Their song "The Days Are Evil" garnered a favorable review from He also spoke about the GoFundMe campaign for the Orthodox Monastery in Ireland, which was started by Sister Iosifia, a Romanian Orthodox nun that lives in Ireland. To learn more about his campaign, Jackson visited Greece this past November since they were premiering a documentary that he filmed over there about Elder Joseph the Hesychast. "That was exciting," he said. "Hopefully, they will have an English version and perhaps some premieres and screenings." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It has its good side and its bad side." "I love the fact that we are able to make music and release it globally to so many people. It is difficult for artists to make money off of streaming, so that's one of the main downsides," he said. "For Enation, the music is about connecting with people, and hopefully, having songs, albums, and concerts that have some kind of inspiration and meaning in their lives." For the time being, he noted that it doesn't look like he will be back on General Hospital, reprising his Emmy award-winning role as Lucky Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama. He did share that he would love to work with Genie Francis again, who plays his on-screen mother. "I got to see her for a few days when Tony Geary was filming his final scenes on the show. I would love to work more with Genie. She is amazing," he said, and he complimented all of the actors on that show for their work ethic. "They all do incredible work," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Walk by faith, and not by sight." He noted that he and his fellow band members are really excited for this year, especially with the touring and the music releases that are coming out. "We feel it's going to be a year that is hopefully connecting with the fans on a deeper level. We have a good vision about where we are going," he said. "They all do incredible work," he added.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Walk by faith, and not by sight."He noted that he and his fellow band members are really excited for this year, especially with the touring and the music releases that are coming out. "We feel it's going to be a year that is hopefully connecting with the fans on a deeper level. We have a good vision about where we are going," he said.For more information on Jonathan Jackson and the band Enation, check out their official website and their Facebook page