By Markos Papadatos in Music

JoJo Hailey of the hit R&B duo K-Ci & JoJo chatted with Digital Journal about his latest "Special" remix collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

On the special "Remix," he said, "I released my first solo single 'Special' on Valentine's Day. Right before the release, I was pulled into the studio to hear some edits that had to be made to the track. When they got to the last verse I heard none other than Snoop Dogg on the track. I had no idea. They surprised me, and the rest is history."

He praised Snoop Dogg for being "great." "We didn't work on this directly but it's like he knew exactly the vibe I was going for. His verse fits in naturally with the original track. I couldn't have asked for a better person to be on the remix," he said.

Hailey shared that his music and songwriting are inspired by "love." "I like to keep it light and write about what the world needs right now, which is love," he said.

For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to write from their hearts. "A lot of music out there isn't positive or about love. People need a message to unite them together, not tear them apart," he said.

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's so good. There are so many options right now to release music freely and on your own time."

He listed Faith Evans and El Debarge as his dream collaboration choices in music. "I would definitely have to say Faith Evans something I always wanted to do, and El Debarge because he's incredible," he explained.

For his fans, he concluded about his remix of "Special," "Enjoy the track and spread the love."

Their "Special" remix is available on Apple Music