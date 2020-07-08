Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Johnny & The Mongrels chatted with Digital Journal about "Louisiana Girl," and they premiered their brand new music video. He continued, "From New Orleans to Lafayette and everywhere in between, the same element always remains consistent. The people are always living in the now. Wanting nothing more than to make the best of every moment and make sure you're always invited to come along for the ride. This song is a tribute to the ladies of Louisiana and that aforementioned infectious spirit that they eternally display." The cheeky wish for the upbeat song is to become the sister tune to "New Orleans Ladies," which was originally penned by Hoyt Garrick and Leon Medica. In this song, they pay homage to all the women that make Louisiana the place it is. "Louisiana Girl" is a tribute to the women who make Louisiana the incomparable place it is. There's just something about women from this state. Louisiana women have a rhythm and locution. The band is made up of Johnny Ryan on lead vocals, Jeff Bostic on bass, Scott Sharrard on guitar, Eddie Christmas on drums and percussion, Bill McKay on the keys, and Craig Dreyer on tenor sax. To learn more about Johnny & The Mongrels and their new single "Louisiana Girl," check out their "'Louisiana Girl' was inspired by the countless moments I was immersed in the culture, atmosphere, and energy that is Louisiana," said Johnny Ryan, the lead singer and songwriter of Johnny & The Mongrels.He continued, "From New Orleans to Lafayette and everywhere in between, the same element always remains consistent. The people are always living in the now. Wanting nothing more than to make the best of every moment and make sure you're always invited to come along for the ride. This song is a tribute to the ladies of Louisiana and that aforementioned infectious spirit that they eternally display."The cheeky wish for the upbeat song is to become the sister tune to "New Orleans Ladies," which was originally penned by Hoyt Garrick and Leon Medica.In this song, they pay homage to all the women that make Louisiana the place it is."Louisiana Girl" is a tribute to the women who make Louisiana the incomparable place it is. There's just something about women from this state. Louisiana women have a rhythm and locution.The band is made up of Johnny Ryan on lead vocals, Jeff Bostic on bass, Scott Sharrard on guitar, Eddie Christmas on drums and percussion, Bill McKay on the keys, and Craig Dreyer on tenor sax.To learn more about Johnny & The Mongrels and their new single "Louisiana Girl," check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Johnny & The Mongrels, Louisiana Girl, Johnny Ryan, Video, Music Johnny amp The Mongr... Louisiana Girl Johnny Ryan Video Music