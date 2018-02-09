By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music On June 14, 2018, acclaimed rocker John Mellencamp will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony that is held in New York City. As a distinguished songwriter, Mellencamp has penned over 20 Top 40 hit singles, such as "Jack & Diane," "Small Town," "Hurts So Good," "The Authority Song," and "Pink Houses," among countless others. All of Mellencamp's iconic recordings have played a significant role in molding Midwestern music and shaping the rock genre into what it is today. Speaking of his smash single "Hurts So Good," it won Mellencamp the Grammy award for "Best Male Rock Vocal Performance" in 1983. His album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, which was released on Republic Records, earned a glowing review from This past July, Mellencamp's concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, along with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter, was also Aside from being a singer-songwriter, Mellencamp is also a painter. His artistic works have been displayed in museum shows, as well as published portfolios. Mellencamp's accomplished career in the music business has spanned over 35 years, where he transitioned from pop sensation to a prolific singer-songwriter. Mellencamp is an inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , where he was inducted in 2008, and he has been praised as the "voice of the heartland."As a distinguished songwriter, Mellencamp has penned over 20 Top 40 hit singles, such as "Jack & Diane," "Small Town," "Hurts So Good," "The Authority Song," and "Pink Houses," among countless others. All of Mellencamp's iconic recordings have played a significant role in molding Midwestern music and shaping the rock genre into what it is today.Speaking of his smash single "Hurts So Good," it won Mellencamp the Grammy award for "Best Male Rock Vocal Performance" in 1983.His album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, which was released on Republic Records, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal This past July, Mellencamp's concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, along with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter, was also well-received Aside from being a singer-songwriter, Mellencamp is also a painter. His artistic works have been displayed in museum shows, as well as published portfolios. More about John mellencamp, Rock, songwriters hall of fame, Grammy John mellencamp Rock songwriters hall of ... Grammy