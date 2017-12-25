By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran guitar sensation Joe Satriani will embark on his G3 tour in January of 2018. He will be joined by John Petrucci of Dream Theater, as well as Def Leppard's Phil Collen. To learn more about this upcoming G3 concert at Beacon Theatre, 2018 will mark Phil Collen playing with Delta Deep Gary Hahn "I've been fortunate to have played guitar all over the world for many years, but I’ve never been able to stretch out as a player in the way that this tour will allow me to," Collen said, in a press statement, prior to adding that he is stoked beyond words to be able to share the stage with John Petrucci and Joe Satriani. Collen praised both guitar players for being "two of the greatest" we have. Satriani's new studio album, What Happens Next, will be released on January 12, 2018. The CD is available for pre-order on To learn more about Joe Satriani's 2018 touring schedule with G3, check out his The G3 tour will kick off on January 11, 2018 in at The Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington; moreover, it will include a tour stop at New York City's Beacon Theater on February 16.To learn more about this upcoming G3 concert at Beacon Theatre, click here 2018 will mark Phil Collen's debut with G3. In 1982, Collen joined Def Leppard, and has been instrumental for their worldwide success. On being asked to be a part of the G3 tour, Collen, remarked that it is a "real honor.""I've been fortunate to have played guitar all over the world for many years, but I’ve never been able to stretch out as a player in the way that this tour will allow me to," Collen said, in a press statement, prior to adding that he is stoked beyond words to be able to share the stage with John Petrucci and Joe Satriani. Collen praised both guitar players for being "two of the greatest" we have.Satriani's new studio album, What Happens Next, will be released on January 12, 2018. The CD is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about Joe Satriani's 2018 touring schedule with G3, check out his official website More about joe satriani, g3, John Petrucci, Phil Collen joe satriani g3 John Petrucci Phil Collen