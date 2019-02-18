Austin
-
On March 12, acclaimed rock group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be headlining Media Temple's 12th annual SXSW Interactive Bash.
Media Temple is a leading web hosting provider, and ever since it was founded in 1998 in Los Angeles, it has seen a lot of trends in technology.
The 12th annual SXSW Interactive Bash will take place on Tuesday, March 12, in Austin, Texas. This event will bring together creative and top industry influencers. A rock music queen, Joan Jett will appear with her band, the Blackhearts; moreover, Myles Hendrik will play a special DJ set.
For more information on this upcoming SXSW Interactive Bash event, check out its official website.
In November of 2018, Jett released an empowering music video for her song "Fresh Start."
A few months prior to that, in September, Jett celebrated her 60th birthday, and she continues to rock.
This summer, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be out on the road touring with rock band Heart (sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson) on their "Love Alive" Tour.
To learn more about the acclaimed rock band Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, check out their official website.