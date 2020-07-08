Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Jimmie Allen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new "Bettie James" EP, which will be released on July 10 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. The Bettie James EP was co-produced by Allen and Ash Bowers; moreover, it was inspired by and named after his late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead, who passed away in September of 2019 and February of 2014 respectively. "I'm a moody guy and I let my mood and vibe dictate what I am feeling," he said about the song selection process for his EP. "The only song I wrote with the artist was 'Good Times Roll' with Nelly. I wanted this to be a compilation of me featuring different artists." He considers the song "Why Things Happen" as the most special song on the EP since it afforded him the privilege to work with two of his musical heroes: Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride and Grand Ole Opry member Darius Rucker. "I love Charley and Darius. I still can't believe that collaboration happened," he said. Most recently, Allen earned his second career chart-topping country single when "Make Me Want To" catapulted to the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts in March of 2020. Allen's first No. 1 single was the platinum-selling "Best Shot" from his breakthrough studio album, Mercury Lane. "That felt great since when you write something, you hope that other people like it," he said. "Every musician's goal is to at least reach one person. Those No. 1 singles were a humbling feeling." He made Billboard history with this milestone since it was the first time that a black artist launched their career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on country radio. "That felt great," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Allen said, "The digital age is great. It makes it easier for people to get their music in the comfort of their own homes. They don't have to hop in the car and drive to the store. They can just sit home and hit click, it's pretty cool. I grew up with records and CDs, and digital became popular when I was in college. It's cool to have control in the digital age since there are royalties and you feel like you are supporting the artist, and that's what I love." Each day, Allen is motivated by his fiancee, as well as his son and his daughter. "Also, knowing that there are kids that look like me that want to get into country music, and go to places where not many black artists have gone. I want to keep giving my best since you never know who is watching and how you can affect other people continuing their dreams," he said. Allen listed Shania Twain, Adele, Avril Lavigne, and Reba McEntire as his dream female collaboration choices in music. "That would be amazing. Hopefully, one day, we can get these to happen," he said. His latest single, "This Is Us," is a stunning collaboration with singing sensation Noah Cyrus, and it is featured on the Bettie James EP. "I love that song," he admitted. "It has been cool. They sent that song to me and I got on it." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Allen responded, "Metamorphosis." "I feel like I'm finally turning into who I am supposed to be, and I am comfortable in my own skin," he said. Allen defined the word success as "being able to do what I love and providing for my family." "Success is not about fame or money, it's about creating music and supporting myself," he said. "Success is not about fame or money, it's about creating music and supporting myself," he said.Bettie James is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here . "I hope people like the Bettie James EP. For me, it's a special album since it's a tribute to my late father and late grandmother. It has some of their favorite artists and my favorite artists tied in together. These songs mean a lot to me," he concluded.To learn more about country artist Jimmie Allen and his new EP, check out his official website and his Facebook page