Actor Jesse Garcia chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the second season of "Narcos: Mexico" on the streaming service Netflix. "It was a very collaborative effort," he said. "I can't wait for y'all to see the scene with me and the orangoutang. Jesse Moore, the producer, was on set with us, most of the time. Often, she was keeping an eye on two units at the same time. Not sure she slept, the whole time. Producer goals. And super grateful to Carla Hool Casting for continuing to bring me in and give me an opportunity to be on great shows." On his plans for 2020, he said, "To direct a feature, sell some projects (series and features), dial in my diet to feel my best and healthiest, meet someone from another planet, spend more time outside, go to the mountains, have breakthroughs, be kinder to myself." When asked what motivates him each day, he responded, "I like telling good stories and being entertaining. The camaraderie you have when working with others to produce a great story. Also, part of my motivation, has nothing to do with the business. When I first started out, I didn't realize the social responsibility that came along with being an actor and filmmaker. You never know who's going through something, presently or in the past." "The TV shows and movies that entertain us, are also, often voices for the voiceless," he said. "They often give people courage to be brave or lets them know they aren't alone. This business, from the outside, may often seem like glitz and glam, but it's also important to work. I know I've learned a lot about life and love and friendship and hardship and catering. Also, stay away from catering, if you're on a diet." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Start writing. Produce your own content. Don't wait for others to provide you with opportunities. Learn how to do everything. Write, direct, produce, and edit. There are so many tutorials, online. There is no excuse. Read Robert Rodriguez's book, Rebel Without A Crew." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I mean, I always feel like I'm playing catch up. I am from the analog days. I've learned quite a bit on my own, but I still feel like I'm way behind. But, like I mentioned above, no excuses. Everyone has a very capable camera in their pocket. Look at the short films being shot on smartphones and minimal gear. Unreal. I'm inspiring myself to turn off Netflix and start writing on the projects that I want to produce." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he said, "Well, my phone is my alarm clock. I don't have daily actor routines. I have things I do on a regular basis as a human being. Gym, F45, yoga, and I eat clean. I'm an aspiring, cinematographer and photographer so, I'm always shooting something. I'm always willing to learn. No ego. It's a game-changer having streaming music and video content. You can be entertained, anywhere you are. Unless there's no service, then I guess you're gonna actually have to talk to people. Weird, right? Texting a person in person, in real life is called, talking. With your mouth. With presence. Eye contact. You can do it. I promise. It's great." On his dream collaboration partners, he said, "There are so many. To be honest, I want to work with my friends. Build an empire, together. I'm working on building my collective. But, I know this is the real answer you want so, here it goes. Joaquin Phoenix: he is honest, raw, present, unfiltered, calls out the BS. I can relate to that. I could say the same thing about Tom Hardy. Javier Bardem: his ability to create characters that are so multi-dimensional, that you couldn’t imagine them being real, yet, you believe him. They are real. No matter how fantastic." Other people that he would like to work with include Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij, Judson Vaughn, Jim Carey, Gina Rodriguez, Zane Holtz, Dave Bautista, Dwayne Johnson, Donald Glover, Shia LaBeouf, Octavia Spencer, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wilmer Valderrama, Julio Cedillo, Izabella Alvarez, Zoe Kravitz, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Antonio Banderas, and Sally Hawkins. For fans and viewers, he concluded about, "Narcos: Mexico" Season 2, "Don't blink. No really, don't blink. You don't want to miss a single frame. One, because you might miss me, but most importantly, the artistry of the cast and crew have created something special here. Every frame tells a story. Even if it's just my massive head, filling the screen, staring at the wall, not able to comprehend what I'm seeing. Wait till you guys see the scene of me staring at the wall in a single take." 