Singer-songwriter Jeffrey James chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Like Love," and being an artist in the digital age.

On his song "Like Love," he said, "I had a session with Natalia Malo, who is the producer and co-writer. We wrote this song back in January of 2020. She brought the initial 'Like Love' idea, and it stuck with me, since it is something that I have experienced personally. As a result, I was able to write about that topic."

All of his songwriting inspirations are derived from his life. "Everything I write has to be connected to me somehow such as past experiences or how I am feeling that day," he explained.

He opened up about his experience in the reality songwriting competition series Songland on NBC, where he performed "We Can Be Heroes" for country queen Martina McBride. It was produced by veteran musician and producer, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. "I love being on Songland. They really make it about the songs, even behind the scenes," he said.

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The digital age is wonderful. There are so many more chances to show people your music. You feel just as creative as on the marketing side since there are so many different ways to get your music out there."

He listed Ellie Goulding as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "I love her. She's great. I would love to do a duet with her," he admitted.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "New Beginnings." "I am in a place where a lot of new things are happening," he said. "I think that's the title of everyone's lives right now since everything is new at the moment, for better or for worse."

For young and aspiring artists, he said, "The entertainment industry is a long game so you have to be all in and everything will take longer than you want it to but it's worth it once you get there."

He defined the word success as "getting to put food on his table and getting to make the music that he wants to every day."

"Like Love" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. "Thanks for listening. I hope you guys understand where it is coming from and that you can connect with it," he told his fans.

For more information on Jeffrey James and his new single "Like Love," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page