By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music On Saturday, April 4, Jeffrey Biegel will be performing his fourth #StayAtHome concert, which will include David Foster premiere. David Foster (acclaimed esteemed composer, pianist, and producer), just released his latest studio offering Eleven on April 3, and Biegel will perform "Everlasting" from the new release, which is available on digital service providers. On March 27, Biegel composed a "Waltz of Hope", which was recorded in his home and it may be seen below. Biegel remarked that it is "fervent prayer" for the people around the world to be safe from the wrath of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes people join together and stay as physically distant as possible, in an effort to protect themselves and those around them. He noted that thanks to technology we are not really socially distant, yet we must remain as "physically distant as possible." He went on to express his well wishes to everybody. "Godspeed and good health. I pray we all make it to the other side of darkness," he said. A classical Livestream pioneer, in 1997, Biegel started the first classical video streaming event. He played three times from Steinway Hall in Manhattan, to worldwide audiences receiving the video stream for the first time. These iconic recitals may be seen on his official YouTube channel. For more information on Jeffrey Biegel, check out his official website. An acclaimed pianist, Biegel will be playing his #StayAtHome concert on April 4 at 5 p.m. EST via YouTube Live.