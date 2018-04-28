Email
article imageJeff Timmons to perform with The Boy Band Night in Canada

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Winnipeg - On May 26, Jeff Timmons from the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees will be performing with The Boy Band Night in Canada.
Timmons will be hosting and performing songs with the cover group The Boy Band Night at Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada.
This summer, on August 18, Timmons and 98 Degrees will be performing with Backstreet Boys at The Colosseum at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma.
Earlier this year, in January of 2018, Timmons hosted 90's Night at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York, and performed with Larger Than Life. They sang the following 98 Degrees classics together: "Because of You," "I Do (Cherish You)," and "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)."
To learn more about The Boy Band Night, check them out on Facebook and on their official website.
For more information on Jeff Timmons and his latest news, follow him on Twitter.
More about jeff timmons, The Boy Band Night, Canada, 98 degrees
 
