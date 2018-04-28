Timmons will be hosting and performing songs with the cover group The Boy Band Night at Club Regent Event Centre
in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada.
This summer, on August 18, Timmons and 98 Degrees
will be performing with Backstreet Boys at The Colosseum at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma.
Earlier this year, in January of 2018, Timmons hosted 90's Night at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Wantagh on Long Island, New York, and performed with Larger Than Life
. They sang the following 98 Degrees classics together: "Because of You," "I Do (Cherish You)," and "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)."
