Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Canadian country artist Jason Benoit chatted with Digital Journal about his new EP "Revolution Pt. 1" and he opens up about being a musician in this digital age. "While 'Revolution Part 1' is about my evolution as an artist, it also takes into account the importance of being true to myself and choosing to release music that comes from the heart. Also 'Revolution' ties into the spinning of the old vinyl records that I love. There are many layers to the meaning of this title," elaborated. Benoit listed "Endless Love" as his personal favorite song on the EP. "I wrote that song when I was 22 years old and just after I met my wife, 13 years ago. After I did a slight change of the arrangement, we felt it was the perfect song for the album. Hopefully, it can make memories for another young couple as it did for me and my wife," he said. On his future plans, he said, "I'm ready excited to begin my fall tour to promote the new album with half of these shows being with The Washboard Union." The tour kicks off on October 18 in Dartmouth, NS, as part of his album release party, and it will wrap up on November 16 in Sturgeon, AB." Regarding his songwriting and music inspirations, he said, "There's definitely a drive to create and release music that touches the fans. Sometimes I sit down to write a song with a specific theme or title in mind and sometimes they just pop in my head. The songs come from out of nowhere sometimes." On being a country musician in this digital age, he said, "It's great because you can reach a lot more fans through the many digital platforms available now, which is so important. That's a huge part of why I love it. But the digital age also comes with its challenges. There's a lot of time that needs to be spent daily to maintain my social media which wasn't necessary before the digital age. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Whether it's updating social media, replying to fans, or checking the status of my previously released music, it's a daily responsibility I truly enjoy doing." He listed Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert as his dream female duet choices in country. "Kacey Musgraves is amazing. I love her voice and writing. Also, I love Miranda Lambert's style of country. But there are definitely some awesome Canadian girls out there too like Lindsay Ell, who is incredible and Jess Moskaluke, who has such a powerful voice," he said. For his fans, he concluded about his new EP, "To the fans, if you like a mix of modern and traditional country sounds that hits the heart in all the right places, check out my new album "Revolution Part 1". Thanks so much for all the love." 