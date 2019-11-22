By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will be releasing his new studio album, "Trio," on February 14, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day. Shimabukuro described himself as a "fan of the instrument." He noted that he was drawn to it as a kid, and he loved playing it. Over time, he realized that he could more than just play traditional songs on the ukulele. "You can play heavy metal riffs and make different sounds," he said, prior to noting that "you can make it rock like an electric guitar." "There's no end to what you can do on the ukulele. It has been rewarding for me to show that to people all over the world," he acknowledged. While he still loves and respects traditional music, he also enjoys exploring other sounds on the instrument. 2020 is bound to be another big year for Shimabukuro, with an additional release that will follow later in the year, where he collaborates with a number of high-profile musical guests. Jake & Friends will feature collaborations with such artists as Lyle Lovett, Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Jon Anderson of Yes, Warren Haynes of The Allman Brothers Band, and Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, among others. Trio is available for pre-order on To learn more about ukulele virtuoso This album will be released via Music Theories Recordings, a division of Mascot Label Group. It will be available digitally, on CD, as well as on colored double vinyl. It includes his own renditions of Pink Floyd’s "Wish You Were Here," as well as Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," which features a sparkling vocal performance by Rachel James from Denver-based folk-rock band Dearling.Shimabukuro described himself as a "fan of the instrument." He noted that he was drawn to it as a kid, and he loved playing it. Over time, he realized that he could more than just play traditional songs on the ukulele. "You can play heavy metal riffs and make different sounds," he said, prior to noting that "you can make it rock like an electric guitar.""There's no end to what you can do on the ukulele. It has been rewarding for me to show that to people all over the world," he acknowledged. While he still loves and respects traditional music, he also enjoys exploring other sounds on the instrument.2020 is bound to be another big year for Shimabukuro, with an additional release that will follow later in the year, where he collaborates with a number of high-profile musical guests. Jake & Friends will feature collaborations with such artists as Lyle Lovett, Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Jon Anderson of Yes, Warren Haynes of The Allman Brothers Band, and Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers, among others.Trio is available for pre-order on Apple Music To learn more about ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and his music, check out his official website More about Jake Shimabukuro, Album, Trio, ukulele Jake Shimabukuro Album Trio ukulele