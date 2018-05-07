Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music JAGMAC chatted with Digital Journal about being Radio Disney's "Next Big Thing," their biggest musical inspirations and their future plans. On their daily motivations, they responded, "What motivates us each day is the desire to inspire people with our music. In every song we write, we strive to have a positive message. That feeling you get when a person tells you that you've somehow had a positive impact on their life makes you feel like you've accomplished something special." JAGMAC shared that their plans for the future are "endless." "There shouldn't be a limit on how big your dreams can be. Not only do we want to pursue music and acting, we also want to give back as much we can through different philanthropic works," they said. On the impact of technology on the music business, JAGMAC acknowledged, "Technology has changed the music business significantly. The Internet has kind of leveled the playing field, and now everyone has an equal opportunity to present their talents to the world. Content is key, so as long as you're putting out good content, you have a great chance to succeed." Regarding their dream collaboration choice, they said, "As a group, we always thought of ourselves as The Jackson 5 meets The Black Eyed Peas. We love the fact that the Jacksons were a family and we love the eclectic style, image and sound that The Black Eyed Peas had, but if we had to pick one artist that we could work with right now, it would have to be Bruno Mars because he's super talented and Filipino, like us." For aspiring musicians, they encouraged them to have passion, as well as to practice and to have persistence. "If you're given a talent, it should be shared with the world, but it's not going to happen overnight. Keep working hard and never give up. All things are possible with God's help," they said. For their fans, which are affectionately known as JAGMACFAM, they said, "We wouldn't be here today if it weren't for you. We appreciate everything you do for us on a daily basis and we are truly grateful for your constant love and support. Keep spreading the JAGMAC love." To learn more about JAGMAC, check out their "Being Radio Disney's 'Next Big Thing' is an incredible feeling," they said. "When we got the news, some of us were even moved to tears. As kids, Disney played a pivotal role in shaping our musical aspirations since those were the first few songs we learned how to sing. After Disney announced that we were the 'Next Big Thing,' we were in shock and overjoyed. It's honestly a dream come true."On their daily motivations, they responded, "What motivates us each day is the desire to inspire people with our music. In every song we write, we strive to have a positive message. That feeling you get when a person tells you that you've somehow had a positive impact on their life makes you feel like you've accomplished something special."JAGMAC shared that their plans for the future are "endless." "There shouldn't be a limit on how big your dreams can be. Not only do we want to pursue music and acting, we also want to give back as much we can through different philanthropic works," they said.On the impact of technology on the music business, JAGMAC acknowledged, "Technology has changed the music business significantly. The Internet has kind of leveled the playing field, and now everyone has an equal opportunity to present their talents to the world. Content is key, so as long as you're putting out good content, you have a great chance to succeed."Regarding their dream collaboration choice, they said, "As a group, we always thought of ourselves as The Jackson 5 meets The Black Eyed Peas. We love the fact that the Jacksons were a family and we love the eclectic style, image and sound that The Black Eyed Peas had, but if we had to pick one artist that we could work with right now, it would have to be Bruno Mars because he's super talented and Filipino, like us."For aspiring musicians, they encouraged them to have passion, as well as to practice and to have persistence. "If you're given a talent, it should be shared with the world, but it's not going to happen overnight. Keep working hard and never give up. All things are possible with God's help," they said.For their fans, which are affectionately known as JAGMACFAM, they said, "We wouldn't be here today if it weren't for you. We appreciate everything you do for us on a daily basis and we are truly grateful for your constant love and support. Keep spreading the JAGMAC love."To learn more about JAGMAC, check out their official homepage , and follow them on Instagram More about JAGMAC, next big thing, bruno mars, radio disney JAGMAC next big thing bruno mars radio disney