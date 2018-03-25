Email
article imageJacob Young to perform new music at Rockwells in Pelham, New York

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Pelham - On April 14, Jacob Young (known as Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful") will be performing a concert at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
This acoustic show will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Young will be joined by musician and actor Scott Reeves (who is known for his acting work on such soaps as General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless), as well as Reeves' daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Reeves.
Three days later, on April 17, Young, as well as Scott and Emily Reeves, will be playing at Feinstein's 54 Below in the heart of New York City.
Earlier this month, Young released his latest country single "Fool For You," which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. This single is the follow-up to "Better Than a Love Song."
"Fool For You" by Jacob Young is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter.
