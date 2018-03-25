This acoustic show will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Young
will be joined by musician and actor Scott Reeves (who is known for his acting work on such soaps as General Hospital
, Days of Our Lives
and The Young and The Restless
), as well as Reeves' daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Reeves.
Three days later, on April 17, Young, as well as Scott and Emily Reeves, will be playing at Feinstein's 54 Below
in the heart of New York City.
Earlier this month, Young released his latest country single "Fool For You," which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
. This single is the follow-up to "Better Than a Love Song
."
"Fool For You" by Jacob Young is available on iTunes
.
