article imageIron Maiden earns first nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed heavy metal band Iron Maiden has earned their first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks the first-ever nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have been eligible since 2005. Iron Maiden is credited for being the "blueprint for modern heavy metal," and rightfully so. Their blend of punk, early metal, and progressive rock fused into a blistering assault of guitars, a driving rhythm section, and soaring vocals.
In the '80s, Iron Maiden released seven high-adrenaline albums that solidified them as one of rock’s biggest groups. The band formed in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, and they have performed live for millions of fans all over the globe.
The eligible band members for the nomination are Clive Burr, Paul Di'Anno, Bruce Dickinson, Janick Gers, Steve Harris, Nicko McBrain, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Dennis Stratton.
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Their latest live album, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City, which was released in November of 2020 is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about acclaimed heavy metal band Iron Maiden, check out their Facebook page and their official website, and follow them on Instagram.
