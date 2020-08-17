By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Acclaimed rock group Imagine Dragons' music catalog has been acquired by Concord Music Publishing. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their smash single "Radioactive" won them the 2012 Imagine Dragons' mantel holds 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, 1 MTV Video Music Award (VMA) and one World Music Award. The rock band has sold 35 million RIAA-certified singles in America and over 20 million albums worldwide. Steve Salm, the Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) at Concord made the welcoming remarks. "Our publishing team proudly welcomes Imagine Dragons, and its unparalleled songwriting and performance success in the past decade, to the treasured catalogs that already call Concord home," Salm remarked. Chief Publishing Executive Jake Wisely described them as a "rock powerhouse" and stated that their success is "undeniable." "We are honored that Imagine Dragons has chosen Concord and are excited to add another legendary band to the Concord catalog," Wisely said. To learn more about Concord Music, check out its A Las Vegas-based rock band, Imagine Dragons (fronted by Dan Reynolds ) is known for such well-known global hit singles as "Radioactive," which has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and Demons." They have released such studio albums as Night Visions, Smoke + Mirrors, Evolve, and Origins. The move and negotiation for Concord was done by Steve Salm, Larry Blake, and Amanda Molter.Their smash single "Radioactive" won them the 2012 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Performance." They are the artists with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs Charts.Imagine Dragons' mantel holds 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, 1 MTV Video Music Award (VMA) and one World Music Award. The rock band has sold 35 million RIAA-certified singles in America and over 20 million albums worldwide.Steve Salm, the Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) at Concord made the welcoming remarks. "Our publishing team proudly welcomes Imagine Dragons, and its unparalleled songwriting and performance success in the past decade, to the treasured catalogs that already call Concord home," Salm remarked.Chief Publishing Executive Jake Wisely described them as a "rock powerhouse" and stated that their success is "undeniable." "We are honored that Imagine Dragons has chosen Concord and are excited to add another legendary band to the Concord catalog," Wisely said.To learn more about Concord Music, check out its official website More about Imagine Dragons, Concord Music Publishing, Dan Reynolds, Rock, Grammy Imagine Dragons Concord Music Publis... Dan Reynolds Rock Grammy