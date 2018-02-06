Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music DJ and producer Ilan Bluestone chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Another Lover," and his dream collaboration choices. Regarding his single "Another Lover," he said, "I was at home, it was probably 1 a.m. and I started composing the track. I came up with the melodic riff of the lead, and I started going along that vibe of the classic '90s sound. About 48 hours later I was on fire and I had an absolute banger of a track but I knew that it needed a vocal so I reached out to Koven, who lives not far from me, and she ended up coming to my house, and sitting down and breaking down some lyrics. She went home and recorded it and sent it back to me, and I instantly got goosebumps, I knew it was a smash hit. We composed the track within three or four days and the result is astonishing, I’m super chuffed with it. Great record and works so well on the dance floor." On his love for electronic music, he explained, "I think that electronic music is so revolutionary, the technology is so good, that we can recreate anything in electronically. Doesn't mean that it has to sound electronic. Electronic music means that we can recreate anything from the past so instruments which aren’t used anymore can be brought back to life using electronic instruments. They can be synthesized and sampled to create a forward thinking new sound. You can also take a classic sound from the 60’s era, for example like a Beatles guitar, and you can synthesize that into a plug-in to recreate that specific sound. Love electronic music in general - there’s no boundaries and music is being created on a daily basis which is fresh and new, and allows you to experiment and create new sounds all the time." On his plans for the future, he said, "The most important right now is to finish and release my album which will be out in the next few months. It’s pretty much nearly finished and I’m super excited to finally get it out there." Digital transformation of electronic music On the digital transformation of the electronic music scene, he said, "Technology is making it more accessible for people to composed music in their day to day lives with ease using just a laptop without any external hardware equipment which is amazing. But it’s also making it more difficult for people to get recognized due to all the competition. But at the same time it’s creating new talent for people who can’t afford all the external equipment and can have everything in just one music software program, Ableton or Logic for example, making it easier for people to express their feelings and compose. It's a good thing, but can be a bad thing too as it's making it harder for people to get heard because every one is trying to be a music producer and DJ." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "I use it every day in every way. I use my phone at a show to record a song, or if I have a melody idea I'll sing it into my phone, or I'll use an app with a guitar or piano, and then take it into the studio and take the idea and put it into my music software." He listed Above & Beyond, Tiesto and Armin van Buuren as his dream collaboration choices. "Those are my three idols who I've always looked up to since I was a kid, and I think it's time for it to happen at some point. I'm really exited at the prospect of working with one of them. Above & Beyond and Armin have mentioned to me that they are interested in a collaboration, so who knows," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you for all you amazing support. You’ve all been super cool. I'm really exited at the prospect of working with one of them. Above & Beyond and Armin have mentioned to me that they are interested in a collaboration, so who knows," he said.For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you for all you amazing support. You've all been super cool. It's great to see all the fans in the club singing the lyrics which makes me feel very warm inside. Just thank you for everything. You guys have been really supportive and incredible and I'm really happy you guys are connected to 'Another Lover' as much as me.""Another Lover" is available on Spotify To learn more about DJ and producer Ilan Bluestone, check out his official website