Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Acclaimed British DJ and house music producer Daley Padley, better known as Hot Since 82, chatted with Digital Journal about his "Even Deeper Brazil" documentary. "I really enjoy discovering new things in life and this helps me grow as an artist. It's also a way to show the rest of the world these beautiful places through my eyes," he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "I am about to release my 8-track project in a few weeks on my label Knee Deep In Sound. It's a way for any chosen musician to do something out of the box and curate something special." "I have also chosen to do the next installment and the concept was based around a good friend passing. It's an emotional ride and I am very happy to finally release it," he acknowledged. Hot Since 82 shared that his music is inspired by life. "That's what inspires me. The hardships and the fortunes. The places I've seen and the people I've met," he explained. Digital transformation of the electronic dance music industry On the impact of technology on the electronic music business, he said, "I think it has turned everything on its head. It is definitely harder to make a living from royalties, as streaming pays so little. Musicians have to tour more, but then again that's what music is about: the live performance." "I just hope this doesn't stop people wanting to pursue a career in music and to not be creative," he added. On his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "The best part of this is that l can make a record on a Monday, have it master on Tuesday and release it to the rest of the world on Friday." He listed the following renowned female artists as his dream female collaboration partners in music: "Lauryn Hill, Madonna, Anita Baker, and Diana Ross. "They are legends. Who wouldn’t want to?" On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "Well, I started DJing 18 years ago. This was a time when DJs only played 12' vinyl records, so I've seen it all change first hand. I miss the old days and l miss the record stores but everything evolves and you have to evolve or die," he said. Hot Since 82 defined the word success as "having a full heart and mind and having the luck to do have a job that allows you to do something every day that you're most passionate about." He acknowledged that success does not have any monetary value to it. For his fans, he concluded about Even Deeper Brazil, "I hope you can see the passion in the documentaries. It's not easy to film these, trust me. It's expensive and sometimes dangerous. We do this because we are passionate people. I hope you enjoyed them and I hope we captured the essence of what it is to be Brazilian in the 21st century." I miss the old days and l miss the record stores but everything evolves and you have to evolve or die," he said.Hot Since 82 defined the word success as "having a full heart and mind and having the luck to do have a job that allows you to do something every day that you're most passionate about." He acknowledged that success does not have any monetary value to it.For his fans, he concluded about Even Deeper Brazil, "I hope you can see the passion in the documentaries. It's not easy to film these, trust me. It's expensive and sometimes dangerous. We do this because we are passionate people. I hope you enjoyed them and I hope we captured the essence of what it is to be Brazilian in the 21st century."