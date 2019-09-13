Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Portuguese bass producer and DJ Holly chatted with Digital Journal about his new EP "Alameda 1000," which was released today on Insomniac Record. Born Miguel Oliveira, Holly shared that he has many plans for the future, many of which are too personal for him to get into, and he is drawn to electronic music because of its "freedom." Digital age of electronic music On being an electronic musician in this digital age, he said, "It's cool, I don't know. I don't really think much about it." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "Technology is everywhere in my routine and in my music. I make all my music with my laptop so I guess everything comes from a technology source." Holly listed For aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Don't pay attention to what other people are doing." For his fans, he concluded, "Be happy, love life." His new EP Alameda 1000 is available on all digital platforms by To learn more about Holly and his new music, follow him on On the song selection process for his new EP, Alameda 1000, he said, "Basically, I was just creating a bunch of different demos and ideas and I got to a point where I realized that if I combined all those songs together that they would make sense as a whole project."Born Miguel Oliveira, Holly shared that he has many plans for the future, many of which are too personal for him to get into, and he is drawn to electronic music because of its "freedom."On being an electronic musician in this digital age, he said, "It's cool, I don't know. I don't really think much about it."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "Technology is everywhere in my routine and in my music. I make all my music with my laptop so I guess everything comes from a technology source."Holly listed Bjork and David Lynch as his dream collaboration choices.For aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Don't pay attention to what other people are doing." For his fans, he concluded, "Be happy, love life."His new EP Alameda 1000 is available on all digital platforms by clicking here To learn more about Holly and his new music, follow him on Facebook and his website More about Holly, alameda 1000, Ep, Electronic, Music Holly alameda 1000 Ep Electronic Music Bjork