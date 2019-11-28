Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Belgian DJ and producer Henri PFR chatted with Digital Journal about his recognition in DJ Magazine, his new music, and his future plans. Regarding the commercial success of "Wave Goodbye," he said, "It's a collaboration I did with Robin Schulz. It's pretty crazy because the track quickly became a gold record in Germany and some other countries. I can never anticipate if a track will work or not but to see people dancing and having fun on a personal creation we worked so hard on, there is no better feeling in the world," he said. He has a new track out with Addal called "We Are The Young." "Addal is a DJ and Italian producer and above all a great friend of mine. We did the song some time ago now and I'm really happy that it's finally out. I really wanted to find the vibe of my first songs in this one. If you liked 'We Are The Young' I invite you to listen to my tracks 'In The Mood' or 'Until The End'," he said. On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "It's not always easy because you have to be absolutely everywhere: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud. From time to time, I get lost a little. But I think it's great. I started making music in my room and thanks to the magic of the Internet in one click we can share it with the world." He is drawn to electronic music since it is "literally limitless." "The only limit is our creativity. We can invent absolutely incredible sounds with production software," he said. At the moment, he listed Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones as his dream collaboration choice. "My father is one of the biggest fans of The Rolling Stones in the world so if I could be in the studio with Mick Jagger, my father would be so proud of me," he said. On the future of electronic dance music (EDM) in the next five years, he said, "I do not know at all. Five years ago we had dubstep, the now we are in a more urban vibe, so where will music be in five years? I do not know, but The Rolling Stones will still be there, for sure." Regarding his future plans and upcoming projects, he said, "I have plenty of them. In terms of music, I have a lot of new pop tracks to come as well as a lot of club tracks. In terms of shows, I’m so happy to travel around the world to perform and I am loving it. I am also busy working on other projects like producing music for movies and commercials." For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you." "It is thanks to you that I can live from my passion, that I can travel, create, work my music. I never thought I would ever be able to share my work with so many people around the world and it's just the best thing I could dream of so again, thank you," he said. To learn more about Belgian DJ and producer Henri PFR, follow him on In 2019, he made DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll, at No. 97? "It's just great. Having started a few years ago in my room and having the chance to now enter the top 100 of the best DJs in the world is just crazy. I will never be grateful enough to all the people who support me in this crazy adventure," he exclaimed.Regarding the commercial success of "Wave Goodbye," he said, "It's a collaboration I did with Robin Schulz. It's pretty crazy because the track quickly became a gold record in Germany and some other countries. I can never anticipate if a track will work or not but to see people dancing and having fun on a personal creation we worked so hard on, there is no better feeling in the world," he said.He has a new track out with Addal called "We Are The Young." "Addal is a DJ and Italian producer and above all a great friend of mine. We did the song some time ago now and I'm really happy that it's finally out. I really wanted to find the vibe of my first songs in this one. If you liked 'We Are The Young' I invite you to listen to my tracks 'In The Mood' or 'Until The End'," he said.On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "It's not always easy because you have to be absolutely everywhere: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud. From time to time, I get lost a little. But I think it's great. I started making music in my room and thanks to the magic of the Internet in one click we can share it with the world."He is drawn to electronic music since it is "literally limitless." "The only limit is our creativity. We can invent absolutely incredible sounds with production software," he said.At the moment, he listed Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones as his dream collaboration choice. "My father is one of the biggest fans of The Rolling Stones in the world so if I could be in the studio with Mick Jagger, my father would be so proud of me," he said.On the future of electronic dance music (EDM) in the next five years, he said, "I do not know at all. Five years ago we had dubstep, the now we are in a more urban vibe, so where will music be in five years? I do not know, but The Rolling Stones will still be there, for sure."Regarding his future plans and upcoming projects, he said, "I have plenty of them. In terms of music, I have a lot of new pop tracks to come as well as a lot of club tracks. In terms of shows, I’m so happy to travel around the world to perform and I am loving it. I am also busy working on other projects like producing music for movies and commercials."For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you." "It is thanks to you that I can live from my passion, that I can travel, create, work my music. I never thought I would ever be able to share my work with so many people around the world and it's just the best thing I could dream of so again, thank you," he said.To learn more about Belgian DJ and producer Henri PFR, follow him on Twitter and on Facebook More about Henri PFR, dj magazine, DJ, Producer, The rolling stones Henri PFR dj magazine DJ Producer The rolling stones