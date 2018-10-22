Hardwell
moved up one spot from last year's ranking
, where he was at No. 4. In the Top 100 DJs poll, Hardwell basically swapped spots with Armin van Buuren
from last year. Martin Garrix reigned supreme in the top spot for the third consecutive year.
In September of 2018, Hardwell announced
that he will be taking an indefinite break from the music business and from touring.
In 2013 and 2014
, Hardwell was fan-voted as the "Best DJ in the World" by DJ Magazine
.
