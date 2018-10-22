Email
article imageHardwell claims No. 3 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World renowned electro house DJ and producer Hardwell ranked No. 3 in the Top 100 DJs poll by the coveted DJ Magazine in 2018.
Hardwell moved up one spot from last year's ranking, where he was at No. 4. In the Top 100 DJs poll, Hardwell basically swapped spots with Armin van Buuren from last year. Martin Garrix reigned supreme in the top spot for the third consecutive year.
In September of 2018, Hardwell announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from the music business and from touring.
In 2013 and 2014, Hardwell was fan-voted as the "Best DJ in the World" by DJ Magazine.
For the latest news on Dutch electronic mega-star Hardwell, check out his official homepage.
Read More: Hardwell sat down and chatted with this journalist at Marquee New York in March of 2016.
