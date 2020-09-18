Granger Smith launches the fall line of his Yee Yee Apparel

By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Country star Granger Smith announced the launch of the fall line of his outdoor apparel company Yee Yee Apparel. Digital Journal has the scoop. Yee Yee has become a symbol for all those who cherish hard work, American values, God, Country, family, and our American flag. With the close-knit relationship Granger has built with his fan-base and by listening carefully to them, he and his brothers Tyler and Parker have grown Yee Yee Apparel substantially. They look at it more than just a family business, it's an authentic reflection of a collective passion that the siblings share. The mission of Yee Yee Apparel is to share their passion for the outdoors and living life to the fullest, as well as to give back to organizations around the world that are doing their best to make the world a better place. To learn more about Yee Yee Apparel, check out its He will be releasing Country Things, Vol. 1 on Friday, September 25. Smith was recently announced as the opening act for country star Kane Brown for his "Encore Drive-In Nights" event, which airs on September 26 at 300 drive-in theaters across North America. Smith officially launched the fall line of his outdoor apparel company, Yee Yee Apparel. The brand is just another branch of the family of creative and business outlets that Smith is known for. He is known for his country boy alter-ego Earl Dibbles, Jr., his family YouTube show The Smiths, his No. 1 book "If You're City, If You're Country," as well as his documentary They Were There: A Hero's Documentary.Yee Yee has become a symbol for all those who cherish hard work, American values, God, Country, family, and our American flag. With the close-knit relationship Granger has built with his fan-base and by listening carefully to them, he and his brothers Tyler and Parker have grown Yee Yee Apparel substantially. They look at it more than just a family business, it's an authentic reflection of a collective passion that the siblings share.The mission of Yee Yee Apparel is to share their passion for the outdoors and living life to the fullest, as well as to give back to organizations around the world that are doing their best to make the world a better place.To learn more about Yee Yee Apparel, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Granger Smith, Yee Yee Apparel, Country Granger Smith Yee Yee Apparel Country