Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Atlantic recording artist Galxara chatted with Digital Journal about her new music video for "Jealous of Myself," her musical inspirations, being an artist in the digital age and her dream collaboration choices. Regarding her musical inspirations, she said, "Pretty much everything inspires my music. My relationship, my family, my ego, arguments, love, emotions, wants and desires, fantasies, dreams, cool words or images I see on billboards, seasons, beautiful views, feeling at peace, movies, poetry, and the list could go on for centuries." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "If you want to achieve or succeed in anything music, or even life related, you have to realize your worth before anything. If you truly want to be successful and grow in this industry, you must remember that you are one of a kind and have to believe in yourself 100 percent unconditionally. This industry can be vicious but also very beautiful and in those moments when things aren’t going your way or as you expected you have to know why you do this and that no matter what anyone says, you deserve this and are worthy. I try to remember this every day for myself." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I think about this topic a lot and I honestly think being an artist in the digital age is very, very difficult. It's simply a fact that as we become more digitally focused, more things are available online and that means there are many, many more artists and songs out there which makes it even more difficult for audiences to find your music. It isn’t impossible to succeed, people like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa are finally thriving but for most artists these days it takes a bit before they are fully seen because there is just so much content out there. It’s wild." She listed Lorde as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I am the absolute biggest fan of Lorde. A collab with her would end me honestly. I also have dreamed about collaborating with Daft Punk, I feel we could do something amazing together. Also, it would be an honor to one day work or even just write with the goddess that is Lana Del Rey," she said. On her biggest musical influences, she said, "I am heavily and deeply influenced by Freddie Mercury and Queen. They shaped me into the artist I am today and I just admire everything they’ve done for music. I try to incorporate some of their elements, like the grand, full and harmonious vocal stacks into my music because it’s such an amazing sound. Also, Lady Gaga is a huge influence and just an idol of mine. She absolutely changed pop when she broke out and I simply admire the fact that she took risks and wasn’t afraid of people’s opinions." Galxara defined success as follows: "Success is such a difficult concept I think but as I’ve grown my definition of success has changed a lot. I think success is relative and different for every single person. A young boy out there might say his idea of success is being a respected doctor or lawyer, but that’s definitely not my idea of success and that’s okay." "Right now, success to me means that I have a true and honest connection and relationship with my fans and other writers/creators, that I am seeing loving and positive responses from my fans and family about my music, that I am playing live shows and performing my ass off every night to a crowd of beautiful people and essentially that I am happy. If I am happy in and with my life then I think I’m more than successful," she elaborated. For her fans, she said, "Honestly, all I could say to listeners of 'Jealous of Myself' is please do not be afraid to love yourself. I struggle every day with being kind and well to myself and it is hard but I have to remember that I’m not in a competition to compare myself to others." "People will always bash on people who love or admire themselves because they think we are cocky or conceited but that is wrong. Of course, you want to be considerate, caring and try to be a selfless human to others as much as possible but at the end of the day, is it not a crime to admire, appreciate and respect yourself and that’s essentially all I wanted for people to get with 'Jealous of Myself.' Also, it is a great song to blast and yell in your car, I’ve done it many times and I can guarantee you feel at least 75 percent better after," she concluded. On "Jealous of Myself," she said, "I had already come up with my general concept of the 'Jealous of Myself' music video at least a year ago so it was really the process of choosing a director who could take my vision/ideas and turn it into a realistic fantasy. 