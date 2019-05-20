Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Acclaimed DJ and electronic producer Fedde Le Grand chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Like We Do," and the impact of technology on electronic music. Regarding his plans for the future, Le Grand said, "I have quite a lot of releases planned and some interesting collaborations. Other than that, it's a full schedule again this summer and the rest of the year. Besides that, I am working on the development of a new show. So no reason to get bored." Digital transformation of the electronic dance music scene On the impact of technology and streaming on the electronic music business, Le Grand said, "I think it's great that it has become so easy to find new music and get to know new artists, although it might be a little overwhelming at times with so much music coming out to find your way." "Overall, I think it's great that there are streaming portals, but I think they are not yet in their final stage. I expect some changes to still come," he said. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, Le Grand said, "I think producing modern music you're totally dependant on technology. Actually, the technology dictates partly how good your music will sound, but at the same time, it also makes your creativity almost unlimited." Le Grand acknowledged that it feels "amazing" to be an artist in this digital age. "These are exciting times with lots of new development so personally, I love it," he said. In 2018, Le Grand ranked No. 22 on DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. "It feels great. It feels amazing to still be part of it and still be relevant to this scene and to my fans. I work very hard for it but it's always nice to get the reward for all your hard work," he said. For young and aspiring DJs and producers, Le Grand said, "Don't be afraid to stand out. try to give your own twist on things. and don't get discouraged if you're not there right away. Keep believing and pushing for your goals. He listed Bruno Mars as his dream collaboration choice in music. "Bruno Mars would be amazing. He's such a versatile artist and an amazing performer so that would be awesome," he exclaimed. For his fans, Le Grand concluded about "Like We Do," "I hope you guys like it and feel connected to this song. We are a strange breed us electronic dance fans so be proud of it because 'nobody does it like we do'." "Like We Do" is available on On his track "Like We Do," he said, "I got asked to produce a track for the competition that Pepsi and Tomorrowland asked me to be part of. 