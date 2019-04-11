Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Musical duo The White Wolves premiered their new music video for "I Won't Be Around" exclusively on Digital Journal. They also spoke about their new music video. The duo initially connected through a mutual friend and musician. They quickly learned that they shared similar life turmoil in their past. In addition, their mutual ability to communicate through the art of song is what drew them together, and the outcome was the birth of The White Wolves. This video is an artistic representation of their talents and the alliance that these two have formed over the years. Feltner remarked, "The video showcases the different parts of a relationship. Our featured female, Brittany Mendez, reacted with the three of us representing different stages of a relationship - the good, the bad and the ugly." "We wanted to take a more artistic approach to this video compared to the other videos that we've released," Feltner added. Burman acknowledged that the music video for "I Won't Be Around" is very reflective of the "different dynamics we all face in relationships." He elaborated, "That inner turmoil of not being able to truly be honest with yourself and your partner about the breakdown in the relationship. Learning to be honest enough with yourself and say 'I Won't Be Around' because you've had to draw a line in the sand and actually have the courage to leave takes a lot of effort. It's one of the hardest things you'll ever have to do." "I Won't Be Around" is available on To learn more about The White Wolves and their music, check out their The song "I Won't Be Around" was co-written by Todd Burman and Chuck Feltner; moreover, it was produced by Joe West and they released it independently on March 15, 2019.The duo initially connected through a mutual friend and musician. They quickly learned that they shared similar life turmoil in their past. In addition, their mutual ability to communicate through the art of song is what drew them together, and the outcome was the birth of The White Wolves. This video is an artistic representation of their talents and the alliance that these two have formed over the years.Feltner remarked, "The video showcases the different parts of a relationship. Our featured female, Brittany Mendez, reacted with the three of us representing different stages of a relationship - the good, the bad and the ugly.""We wanted to take a more artistic approach to this video compared to the other videos that we've released," Feltner added.Burman acknowledged that the music video for "I Won't Be Around" is very reflective of the "different dynamics we all face in relationships."He elaborated, "That inner turmoil of not being able to truly be honest with yourself and your partner about the breakdown in the relationship. Learning to be honest enough with yourself and say 'I Won't Be Around' because you've had to draw a line in the sand and actually have the courage to leave takes a lot of effort. It's one of the hardest things you'll ever have to do.""I Won't Be Around" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about The White Wolves and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about The White Wolves, i won't be around, Music, Video, Duo The White Wolves i won t be around Music Video Duo