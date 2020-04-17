Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music YouTube, TikTok, and pop sensation Macy Kate chatted with Digital Journal about "Real Thing," and she exclusively premiered her new music video. "Since then we've mended things and are the best of friends and he's the most amazing dad but these situations are just proof that no relationship is easy. No matter what kind. Sometimes you have to go through painful stuff with the ones you love to learn how to communicate and make the relationship even stronger," she elaborated. On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I draw from personal experiences. There’s so much I go through in life and so many ups and downs. What’s so beautiful to me about artistry is you can take a painful experience and turn it into something positive in such a unique way. For her fans, she concluded about "Real Thing," "I want this song to be a reminder for them. When you listen to this song I want it to be a reminder of how strong you are. I want you to be able to look back and accept that pain you went through and know that you are still standing tall right now despite everything you’ve gone through in the past. You are strong. You are capable of so much." "Real Thing" by Macy Kate is available on digital service providers by Regarding her song, "Real Thing," she said, "This song is about the relationship between my dad and me when my parents were going through their divorce. I had grown up being a 'daddy's girl.' We were best friends. My dad had moved on into another relationship after my parents split up and it felt like our relationship started fading. He wasn't there for me at times when I needed him the most as a father and I went through a lot of pain during that time.""Since then we've mended things and are the best of friends and he's the most amazing dad but these situations are just proof that no relationship is easy. No matter what kind. Sometimes you have to go through painful stuff with the ones you love to learn how to communicate and make the relationship even stronger," she elaborated.On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I draw from personal experiences. There’s so much I go through in life and so many ups and downs. What’s so beautiful to me about artistry is you can take a painful experience and turn it into something positive in such a unique way.For her fans, she concluded about "Real Thing," "I want this song to be a reminder for them. When you listen to this song I want it to be a reminder of how strong you are. I want you to be able to look back and accept that pain you went through and know that you are still standing tall right now despite everything you’ve gone through in the past. You are strong. You are capable of so much.""Real Thing" by Macy Kate is available on digital service providers by clicking here More about Macy Kate, real thing, Video, TikTok, Music Macy Kate real thing Video TikTok Music