Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExclusive: Levi Riggs debuts 'Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     18 hours ago in Music
Rising country artist Levi Riggs premieres his new song, "Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)," exclusively on Digital Journal.
Riggs shared that he wrote this song with such songwriters as David Wade, Shane Grove, Darryl O'Donnell, and Erik Westfall. "It's a big group collaboration," Riggs acknowledged.
"I'm so grateful to everyone that contributed to the song. The guys finished the verses, and I wrote the chorus and melody of the song," Riggs said.
Riggs subsequently noted that Eddie Gore and Justyna Kelley at the Historic RCA in Nashville really brought this tune to life thanks to their production skills. "I think with their creative direction, we produced a really fun track," he exclaimed.
The track is a bold summer love anthem that any listener who has ever been in love can truly identify with. Fans and country listeners can check out Riggs' highly-anticipated new tune "Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)" on SoundCloud by clicking here.
"Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)" is available for pre-order on iTunes. It will officially be released on digital providers on Friday, May 17.
To learn more about emerging country artist Levi Riggs and his new single "Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Levi Riggs, Kiss Ya In Front Of My Friends, Country, Historic, Nashville
 
Latest News
Top News
Teaching climate change — Sorting the facts from fiction
Suspected jihadists back in dock over murder of two Scandinavian women
Born under IS, sick Iraqi children left undocumented, untreated
Review: Adam Lambert mesmerizes on sultry pop single 'New Eyes' Special
Ebola outbreak in DRC is now out of control, say experts
Palestinians plan Eurovision alternative
Review: This week’s releases find you can’t keep running Special
Trump ramps up battle against Chinese telecom giant Huawei
Taking a closer look at the pros and cons of nuclear energy
Bitcoin hits high near $8,300 today