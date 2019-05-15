Riggs
shared that he wrote this song with such songwriters as David Wade, Shane Grove, Darryl O'Donnell, and Erik Westfall. "It's a big group collaboration," Riggs acknowledged.
"I'm so grateful to everyone that contributed to the song. The guys finished the verses, and I wrote the chorus and melody of the song," Riggs said.
Riggs subsequently noted that Eddie Gore and Justyna Kelley at the Historic RCA in Nashville really brought this tune to life thanks to their production skills. "I think with their creative direction, we produced a really fun track," he exclaimed.
The track is a bold summer love anthem that any listener who has ever been in love can truly identify with. Fans and country listeners can check out Riggs' highly-anticipated new tune "Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)" on SoundCloud by clicking here
.
"Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)" is available for pre-order on iTunes
. It will officially be released on digital providers on Friday, May 17.
To learn more about emerging country artist Levi Riggs
and his new single "Kiss Ya (In Front Of My Friends)," check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.