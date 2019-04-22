By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton has announced a limited engagement tour for 2019, which will be comprised of three show dates. He will be joined on these concerts by such noteworthy musicians as Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals. These three shows will precede Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, which will take place from September 20 to 21 in Dallas, Texas. All of the proceeds from the Crossroads Guitar Festival will aid The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which is a treatment and educational facility that was founded by Clapton for people that are chemically dependent. Particularly impressive about the Crossroads Guitar Festival is that it is going to feature the past, present and the future of guitar music, all on one stage for a memorable show. Clapton is the sole musician that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on three separate occasions: with The Yardbirds in 1992, as well as with Cream in 1993 and as a solo recording artist in 2000, where he was honored for his solo music career. To learn more about Clapton will be kicking off his limited engagement tour on September 11, 2019, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. On September 13, he will be playing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it will wrap on September 14 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.He will be joined on these concerts by such noteworthy musicians as Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals.These three shows will precede Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, which will take place from September 20 to 21 in Dallas, Texas. All of the proceeds from the Crossroads Guitar Festival will aid The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which is a treatment and educational facility that was founded by Clapton for people that are chemically dependent.Particularly impressive about the Crossroads Guitar Festival is that it is going to feature the past, present and the future of guitar music, all on one stage for a memorable show.Clapton is the sole musician that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on three separate occasions: with The Yardbirds in 1992, as well as with Cream in 1993 and as a solo recording artist in 2000, where he was honored for his solo music career.To learn more about Eric Clapton and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Eric clapton, Tour, 2019, Rock and Roll, hall of famer Eric clapton Tour 2019 Rock and Roll hall of famer