Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Electronic producer and DJ EDX chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Stay," performing at "Electric Zoo: Evolved," being an artist in the digital age and he shared his dream collaboration choices. "I really liked the 'Evolved' theme this year, and the main stage was looking bigger and better than I've ever seen it. I had to fly in and out, so I didn't get to see much more of the festival but I had a great time doing my thing while I was there," he said. On his future plans, he said, "It's been an absolutely crazy summer so I'm taking a couple of weeks off before the madness begins again. Of course, I'm returning to ADE for my annual No Xcuses showcase in Amsterdam, then I'm heading to North America from October to December for a huge tour across the US and Canada." "I have just released my single 'Stay,' I’ve got a remix for Loud Luxury coming in September and a brand new original track dropping in a few weeks, which I can't wait for you guys to hear," he said. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "To be honest, each day is totally different. When I'm not on tour or in the studio making music, I'm often looking after my labels and handling the management side of things with my team back in Switzerland. That's what I love most about doing what I do — each day is varied so everything stays interesting and exciting. I do absolutely love touring the world, playing my music to the people who support me and make everything possible. It's a great feeling." On being an electronic musician in this digital age, EDX said, "I’ve been working in music for well over two decades now, so luckily I've seen how much the industry has changed over the years. Everything from the technology to music formats (LPs, CDs, digital downloads, streaming), various ways of consuming music and how artists market themselves has changed beyond all recognition when I first started out." "The digital age has definitely opened up a lot of doors for a lot of different artists. Sharing music and connecting with your fans has never been easier and quicker, which is great," he said. On the impact of streaming and technology on the business, he said, "It has definitely become a lot easier to make and release music because everything is so much more efficient. Rewind to 20 years ago and the process of releasing music was so much more difficult and time-consuming than it is today." "Record labels and A&R’s had to assess the potential of a record before making a decision on whether to sign it, then spend large amounts of money on the production of physical copies, distribution and so on. With a physical product, your reach is always restricted by the number of copies you make — so if you make 1000 EPs, only 1000 people can own it. Now, with streaming services and social media, music is able to spread internationally, and far more quickly than it ever has done before," he explained. He listed the late Barry White and Marvin Gaye as his dream collaboration choices. "I loved them both growing up. They have such amazing voices and they would have been dream vocalists to work with," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you so much for all of your support over the years. I have nothing but love for you guys and all the amazing feedback you give me. It really is very much appreciated. I’m still so excited to be doing what I am doing, touring the world, and it wouldn’t be possible without you guys so thanks." I have nothing but love for you guys and all the amazing feedback you give me. It really is very much appreciated. I'm still so excited to be doing what I am doing, touring the world, and it wouldn't be possible without you guys so thanks." "Stay" is available on Spotify