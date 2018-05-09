Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 9, electronic artist EDX chatted with Digital Journal about his future plans, which include the No Xcuses Cruise, as well as his latest remixes. EDX talked about the digital transformation of electronic music. EDX revealed that his plans for the future include more music, as well as more live shows and a better production for his tour. He released his remix of Janelle Monae's "Make Me Feel." "It's always a good thing to collaborate with other talents, especially when they come from other genres. It always adds some extra challenge to it. Janelle's 'Make Me Feel' is just a great song and with Janelle’s new album ready to go, that made my decision much more easy," he said. "Anthem" and "Jaded" are still getting a lot of love around the world. "It's incredible how well both originals were received all over the world. With remixes you mostly work with someone's vocal which already gives a lot to the record. Somehow you work alongside the vocal to add your signature sound and vibe to a record. To be honest, the Janelle vocal was so dope that I wanted to lead myself somewhere more radio friendly with that remix. Most of my Dubai Skyline remixes are more radio-friendly," he said. Digital transformation of electronic dance music On the impact of technology on the electronic music scene, he said, "Technology is always on the move. Looking back 20 years from now, the industry has changed in so many ways. The most interesting part to it is the rise of social media as a way of distributing and sharing music to the world. It is much faster and easier to reach your fans all over the world. You finish a record today and tomorrow you can make it available and get feedback from your fans on all outlets including Soundcloud, iTunes, and YouTube. The speed is the biggest challenge these days." As a DJ and producer, EDX uses technology in his daily routine. "Well, I'm old fashioned when it comes to DJ gear. I don't use laptops for DJing, but of course to record my radio shows or check out new music I couldn't live without my computer. Production-wise, everything ends up being in a box now. The advance in technology really makes this possible, and the quality is amazing compared to 20 years ago when everything was connected through wires." He listed the "Queen of Pop" Madonna as his dream female duet choice. On his musical inspirations, he said, "Being able to travel the world helps me to stay inspired. Meeting people and experiencing different cultures is a huge benefit to me, and has helped me stay relevant for more than 25 years in the industry." EDX fondly remembered the late electronic superstar Avicii (Tim Bergling). "Tim was without a doubt one of the most talented stars our industry has ever seen. His passing is a true loss for music fans all over the world," he said. For his New York fans, he is looking forward to his No Xcuses Cruise. "It's always great to come back to New York City for the No Xcuses Cruise. Doing a cruise is such an exciting project, and this year is going to be very special with a lot of surprises in store. Can't wait to be back for this," he said. To learn more about EDX and his music, check out his Most recently, on May 4, EDX performed at Marquee Nightclub in New York. "Marquee is always a fun time. It is such a great room, a real music room, and the audience over the years gets better and better. People simply love music in that place. Last Friday, was really fun again, the crowd was so energetic and the new LED panels on the ceiling made it such a great experience for everyone," he said.EDX revealed that his plans for the future include more music, as well as more live shows and a better production for his tour.He released his remix of Janelle Monae's "Make Me Feel." On his musical inspirations, he said, "Being able to travel the world helps me to stay inspired. Meeting people and experiencing different cultures is a huge benefit to me, and has helped me stay relevant for more than 25 years in the industry."EDX fondly remembered the late electronic superstar Avicii (Tim Bergling). "Tim was without a doubt one of the most talented stars our industry has ever seen. His passing is a true loss for music fans all over the world," he said.For his New York fans, he is looking forward to his No Xcuses Cruise. "It's always great to come back to New York City for the No Xcuses Cruise. Doing a cruise is such an exciting project, and this year is going to be very special with a lot of surprises in store. Can't wait to be back for this," he said.To learn more about EDX and his music, check out his official homepage