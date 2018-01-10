On hosting New Year's Eve in White Plains, he said, "New Year's Eve was great! We had about 20,000 people. It was freezing and everybody's lips kept get stuck to the microphone. You're sweating but you're cold at the same time, so that was a little bit tough. It was a great time, and both the guys of Larger Than Life and the girls of Sugar & Spice did a great job! We had about 10 people there with us, and it was amazing energy."
Last week, on January 5, they performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall with Joey Fatone from NSYNC, for the second time, which was yet another thrill. The show was well-received, as Digital Journal reported
, despite the freezing temperatures and strong winds outside the venue.
Jeff Timmons at Mulcahy's
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Larger Than Life will be returning to Mulcahy's on January 26 with Jeff Timmons
, the founding member of 98 Degrees, as their special musical guest, who will be hosting 90's Night that evening. "We are excited to have Jeff Timmons with us in late January. That is going to be awesome as well," Ortega said. "Each time we play in Ohio, they are big boy band fans there. They are big 98 Degrees fans. Who wouldn't be 98 Degrees fans?"
