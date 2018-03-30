Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDottie West posthumously inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Country queen Dottie West is finally getting what she always deserved. An induction into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.
West is posthumously inducted into the Class of 2018 of the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with veteran singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ricky Skaggs, and the late fiddle player Johnny Gimble. West is an inductee of the "Veterans Era" category, while Skaggs is an inductee in the ""Modern Era" category.
Dottie West was the first woman to ever win the Grammy award for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance," for a song that she co-wrote ("Here Comes My Baby"). She overcame many obstacles and helped pave the way for countless other female musicians that followed her footsteps in the country genre.
Digital Journal has supported this long-overdue recognition for West for quite a few years, along with many other Country Music Hall of Famers, such as Kenny Rogers, who have been vocal about West deserving her place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
More about Dottie West, ricky skaggs, Country, Country Music Hall of Fame
 
Latest News
Top News
Poland to step into the gap after Brexit, foreign minister says
Investors betting against Tesla — Citing financial issues
China says Earth-bound space lab to offer 'splendid' show
Regulation and apathy hit bitcoin market
How to stop cyberattacks on GPS-enabled devices
Artificial intelligence starts to examine human intelligence
Can machines be taught to spot the essential?
Review: Michael Bolton melts your heart at The Paramount on Long Island Special
Leaked Facebook memo questions cost of growth
Agriculture robot speeds data collection