West
is posthumously inducted into the Class of 2018 of the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with veteran singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ricky Skaggs
, and the late fiddle player Johnny Gimble. West
is an inductee of the "Veterans Era" category, while Skaggs is an inductee in the ""Modern Era" category.
Dottie West
was the first woman to ever win the Grammy award for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance," for a song that she co-wrote ("Here Comes My Baby"). She overcame many obstacles and helped pave the way for countless other female musicians that followed her footsteps in the country genre.
Digital Journal has supported this long-overdue recognition for West
for quite a few years, along with many other Country Music Hall of Famers, such as Kenny Rogers, who have been vocal about West deserving her place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.