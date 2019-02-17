Domini Monroe to open for pop star Aaron Carter at Revolution Bar

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Amityville - On February 23, rising Long Island sensation Domini Monroe will be opening for pop star Aaron Carter at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. To learn more about this upcoming event at Revolution Bar and Music Hall, check out the venue's Particularly impressive about Monroe is that she used to sing opera when I was in contract with the NYC MET Opera House; moreover, she is an "old soul" who has a wide range of musical taste that ranges from doo-wop to '80s rock and contemporary pop music. Aside from her Her new song "Undercover," which she wrote, is available on For more information on pop singer-songwriter Domini Monroe, check out her In addition to Domini Monroe, the following artists will serve as opening acts for Aaron Carter: Matt Corman, Pros and iCons, Whatever We Are, Jenna Rose, Vincent Russo, Jen Cleary, and Ali B.To learn more about this upcoming event at Revolution Bar and Music Hall, check out the venue's official homepage Particularly impressive about Monroe is that she used to sing opera when I was in contract with the NYC MET Opera House; moreover, she is an "old soul" who has a wide range of musical taste that ranges from doo-wop to '80s rock and contemporary pop music.Aside from her musical endeavors , Monroe helps charities that are dear to her heart. These include Relay for Life, Kids For Kids, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Cancer Society, and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). For her debut single, "Pump My Heart," the songstress donated all of the proceeds to The American Cancer Society, where she used the motto: "keep those hearts pumping."Her new song "Undercover," which she wrote, is available on Spotify and on Amazon For more information on pop singer-songwriter Domini Monroe, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram More about Domini Monroe, Revolution Bar, Pop, aaron carter, Amityville Domini Monroe Revolution Bar Pop aaron carter Amityville