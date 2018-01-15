Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries dies at 46

Email
article imageDolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries dies at 46

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
On January 15, 2018, Dolores O'Riordan, the front-woman of The Cranberries, has passed away suddenly at the age of 46 in London.
An Irish singer-songwriter, O'Riordan led The Cranberries to international success in the 90's, thanks to their smash singles "Linger," and "Zombie," the latter of which catapulted them to super-stardom. The group has sold over 40 million units worldwide.
Her publicist shared that the songstress was in London for a short recording session. There is no further information available at this time, and her family has requested for privacy during this very difficult time.
Tributes have come pouring in on social media from musicians and bands all over the world, such as Kodaline, Duran Duran, Hozier, James Corden and many others.
In 2017, the band had announced a world tour that included dates in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. Unfortunately, in May of 2017, while into the European tour, they had to cancel the remaining dates due to a health issue that O'Riordan had suffered that was associated with her back, which prevented her from performing live.
The songstress had split with her husband, Don Burton, in 2014, after 20 years of marriage. He was the former tour manager of Duran Duran, and together, they have three children. Last year, she revealed that she had suffered from bi-polar disorder.
