Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years as a Grand Ole Opry member

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country queen Dolly Parton has a major milestone to be proud: she celebrated 50 years as a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry.
"I can hardly believe I’m celebrating 50 years as a member of the @opry! Can’t wait to step onto that stage tonight," Parton posted to her fans and followers on Twitter.
NBC will also be airing "Dolly Parton: 50 Years At The Grand Ole Opry" on Tuesday, November 26, in honor of this milestone. Parton expressed that she is thrilled to be celebrating her 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry. She also shared her excitement that NBC wanted to celebrate this milestone with her, and she hopes that they will entertain a bigger audience on what the Opry is and what it means to her.
Fellow country songstress Loretta Lynn extended her congratulatory remarks to Parton via Twitter. "Congrats to my dear friend,
@DollyParton, for celebrating 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole @Opry," Loretta Lynn posted. "She's my mountain sister. I love her music and I will always love her. #DollyOpry50," she added.
On November 5, as Digital Journal reported, Parton will be receiving the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award from the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF).
For the latest news on veteran country superstar Dolly Parton, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Dolly Parton back in May of 2014.
