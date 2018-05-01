Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Iconic bassist John Illsley from the British rock group Dire Straits chatted with Digital Journal about his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2018. To this date, they are the sole band to ever induct themselves into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Well, we had no choice as the Hall of Fame said they couldn't find anyone to do it as Mark was not coming, I was appalled to be honest that nobody from the committee didn't come forward," he explained. On his daily motivations, Illsley said, "I always have several paintings and songs in some state of composition so I never have a problem with motivation only creativity which is something that doesn't always land in your lap." His plans for the rest of 2018 are quite busy. "I am just about to start recording some of the songs with my band, we have a few festivals and other gigs this year, and I hope to put an Art show together by the end of the year. I think that's enough," he admitted. Aside from being a musician, Illsley is also a painter. When asked about how his paintings are going, he responded, "It's difficult to say as there are so many that are being worked on, but a theme is gradually appearing. It's a slow process," he said. Illsley shared that guitar legend Link Wray was an influence on him, growing up, as well as his signature song "Rumble." "Absolutely. It is funny how sometimes the most simple has such great power and influence," he said. For his loyal Dire Straits fans, Illsley said, "A huge thank you, one should never forget the commitment and appreciation of a loyal audience. The Internet has an important part in linking them and us together." To learn more about veteran bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Illsley, check out his On their 2018 induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Illsley said, "It felt good and an honour to join 'The Club.' It was a little stressful as all these big celebrity events tend to be, but I think we did a pretty good job of it despite the circumstances."To this date, they are the sole band to ever induct themselves into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Well, we had no choice as the Hall of Fame said they couldn't find anyone to do it as Mark was not coming, I was appalled to be honest that nobody from the committee didn't come forward," he explained.On his daily motivations, Illsley said, "I always have several paintings and songs in some state of composition so I never have a problem with motivation only creativity which is something that doesn't always land in your lap."His plans for the rest of 2018 are quite busy. "I am just about to start recording some of the songs with my band, we have a few festivals and other gigs this year, and I hope to put an Art show together by the end of the year. I think that's enough," he admitted.Aside from being a musician, Illsley is also a painter. When asked about how his paintings are going, he responded, "It's difficult to say as there are so many that are being worked on, but a theme is gradually appearing. It's a slow process," he said.Illsley shared that guitar legend Link Wray was an influence on him, growing up, as well as his signature song "Rumble." "Absolutely. It is funny how sometimes the most simple has such great power and influence," he said.For his loyal Dire Straits fans, Illsley said, "A huge thank you, one should never forget the commitment and appreciation of a loyal audience. The Internet has an important part in linking them and us together."To learn more about veteran bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Illsley, check out his Facebook page , and official website More about John Illsley, Dire straits, Rock and roll hall of fame, bassist, Link Wray John Illsley Dire straits Rock and roll hall o... bassist Link Wray