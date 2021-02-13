Devo earns second nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock group Devo has secured their second career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. This marks their Devo has been praised for being "new wave pioneers of sound and vision." Their music is equal parts art project, performance art, rock and roll satire, and a punk band. They were able to produce a fresh sound to the musical landscape. They fuse elements of new wave, post-punk, synthpop, and synthpunk. Aside from Devo, the 15 remaining diverse nominated musical acts for the Class of 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick. For more information on American rock band Devo, visit their Devo Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame The eligible lineup of Devo for induction includes the late Bob Casale (guitar), Gerald Casale (bass), Bob Mothersbaugh (guitar), keyboard player Mark Mothersbaugh, as well as the late drummer Alan Myers.This marks their second nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they were previously nominated for its Class of 2019. Devo has been eligible since 2003, and they formed in Ohio back in 1973.Devo has been praised for being "new wave pioneers of sound and vision." Their music is equal parts art project, performance art, rock and roll satire, and a punk band. They were able to produce a fresh sound to the musical landscape. They fuse elements of new wave, post-punk, synthpop, and synthpunk.Aside from Devo, the 15 remaining diverse nominated musical acts for the Class of 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.For more information on American rock band Devo, visit their official homepage , and their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram More about devo, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame, Rock devo Rock and Roll Hall of fame Rock