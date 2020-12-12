Dennis Quaid reflects on the death of country star Charley Pride

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Actor and musician Dennis Quaid reflected on the passing of country legend Charley Pride. Digital Journal has the scoop. Charley Pride Joseph Llanes He subsequently praised Pride for being a "great American and a good Christian." He also commended his marriage to his lovely partner in life, his wife Rozene, whom he has with for over 60 years. Quaid promises that as one of the producers of The Charley Pride Story, he will make sure his story is not unsung to the younger generation. "While Charley has left this Earth, he is now singing in the Heavenly choir," Quaid concluded his tribute to Pride. Pride was the first African American superstar in the country music genre, as well as the first black member of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He was named "Entertainer of the Year" by the Country Music Association (CMA) in 1971, as well as "Top Male Vocalist" in 1971 and 1972, as well as its "Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award" last month in 2020. To learn more about the life, music, and legacy of country pioneer Charley Pride, check out his Pride passed away today, on December 12, at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19. Quaid is a co-producer of The Charley Pride Story, and he remembers the country trailblazer fondly. Quaid described Pride as a global icon in music, as well as in baseball and business, and rightfully so. "Charley broke barriers, unprecedented at the time, and made us all realize that we have more in common than our differences," Quaid said.He subsequently praised Pride for being a "great American and a good Christian." He also commended his marriage to his lovely partner in life, his wife Rozene, whom he has with for over 60 years.Quaid promises that as one of the producers of The Charley Pride Story, he will make sure his story is not unsung to the younger generation. "While Charley has left this Earth, he is now singing in the Heavenly choir," Quaid concluded his tribute to Pride.Pride was the first African American superstar in the country music genre, as well as the first black member of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He was named "Entertainer of the Year" by the Country Music Association (CMA) in 1971, as well as "Top Male Vocalist" in 1971 and 1972, as well as its "Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award" last month in 2020.To learn more about the life, music, and legacy of country pioneer Charley Pride, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Dennis quaid, charley pride, Country Dennis quaid charley pride Country