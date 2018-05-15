Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music DJ and producer Denis Weisz chatted with Digital Journal about his remix of "Children" by Robert Miles, his love for electronic music and his future plans. Regarding his future plans, Weisz said, "At the moment I am working on new music of many sub-genres of electronic dance music (EDM) and that's also one of the main plans to do in the future. People can look forward to hear some Bass House & Trap songs from me. You never know what I will come up with. But from the other side, my future plans also includes performance at one of the best festivals in Central Europe, the Mácháč Festival where Hardwell and Armin Van Buuren are headlining this year. I am super excited, because that will be my first performance at this venue." He is drawn to electronic music since it is always growing and constantly evolving. "It still gets bigger and bigger. Each sub-genre evolves through years with new technology and talented producers that brings something new into the game. Electronic dance music (EDM) connects millions of people into one community who'd love the same thing. In my closest friend-zone are the music lovers mostly and it's the most common topic that we are talking about all the time," he said. His greatest musical influences include Tiesto, and Robert Miles, among others. "At 15, I made first steps into music production. Aly & Fila, Arctic Moon and the other trance artists were on my playlist everyday and I wanted to make my own tracks like them. I achieved my first two official trance releases, but I was growing, and my taste changed through years. Now I am inspired by names like Tchami, Martin Garrix or Slander," he said. Digital transformation of electronic music On the impact of technology on electronic music, he said, "At this time, technology changed DJ performances into massive synchronized light shows. Producers have more production possibilities nowadays and DJs need less stuff to perform with. In a nutshell, it brings people bigger enjoyment, less generic music and more possibilities." On his use of technology as an electronic artist, he said, " feel that my life is stuck into my laptop sometimes. As a producer, you'll spend countless hours in the studio learning new things, making melodies, finishing your stuff. You'll make tons of projects but you never finish all of them. Sometimes, I am just sitting and trying to make new unique sounds in synthesizers that are available today where you have unlimited possibilities how to make synths or edit instruments. Production software and techniques are still evolving and especially in music production there will be always something new to learn. It's very challenging and always fun if you have some other producer friends that always help you with everything." He listed John Martin as his dream collaboration choice. "He has the most amazing voice I have ever heard. Also can be great to have tracks with names written above that inspires me now. We will see what future brings," he said. For his listeners, he concluded, "If you like my music follow me on socials because I have a lot of new stuff to come out with. I am thankful for every support on this track." To learn more about Denis Weisz, check him out on On his remix of "Children" by Robert Miles, he said, "That track was following me since my childhood with 'Adagio For Strings' and other legendary stuff. A lot of people know this amazing melody after 22 years from official release - unbelievable. One day I was preparing tracks for my weekend warm-up gig. "He has the most amazing voice I have ever heard. Also can be great to have tracks with names written above that inspires me now. We will see what future brings," he said.For his listeners, he concluded, "If you like my music follow me on socials because I have a lot of new stuff to come out with. I am thankful for every support on this track."To learn more about Denis Weisz, check him out on Facebook