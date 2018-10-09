Email
Def Leppard earns nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rock group Def Leppard has a major reason to be proud. They have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
This marks Def Leppard's first-ever nomination on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on March 29, 2019, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it is presented by Klipsch Audio.
Similar to previous years, the fans are also able to cast their fan vote on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's website, where the Top 5 artists that are voted by the public will comprise of fan's ballot that will be counted with the other ballots chosen to decide this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Regarding their nomination, frontman Joe Elliott stated, "We are honored and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."
Elliott described it as "the highest peak a rock band can summit." "For us to recognized by the prestigious panel and rock fans, who also have a vote, is sensational," the lead singer said, prior to sharing that this nod gives them an "indescribable feeling of pride." "We hope to see everyone at the ceremony," Elliott exclaimed.
Def Leppard is looking forward to a massive tour in 2019.
Aside from Joe Elliott, the iconic rock group is made up of Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, and Vivian Campbell.
To learn more about Def Leppard, check out their official website.
