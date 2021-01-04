Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Costa Rican artist Debi Nova chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her first-ever Grammy nomination for her album "3:33," and being an artist in the digital age. Throughout her career, she has toured with Ricky Martin, performed with Enrique Iglesias, and has worked with everyone from the Black Eyed Peas to Mark Ronson. She has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I learned so much from all of them. Those early years in my career, collaborating with such amazing artists was my school. It prepared me to launch my career as a solo artist," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, Nova said, "I love being able to connect directly with my fans. The digital age has allowed us to curate our content 24/7 which also has its challenges, but mostly, I feel like it makes me be constantly looking for creative ways to present my content." She opened up about life during the quarantine. "It's been a very intense year, definitely a lot of sadness and loss and uncertainty. But this year has also taught me to find beauty in the uncertainty and that there are many ways to keep myself creative. I've appreciated having time at home to reflect and get back to the essence of what I do," she said. Nova listed John Mayer and Bruno Mars as her dream male duet choices in the music business. Debi Nova Ana Tillero For young and aspiring artists, she remarked, "To focus on small goals every day. It's good to dream big but dreams are made of the work we do over and over again. I feel like being constant and doing a little bit of what we love every day with focus and dedication, inevitably brings us to our goals." On her definition of the word success, she responded, "Doing what I love to do surrounded by people I love. I'm about to make my fifth album, and I'm super excited about it. Just saying the word 'fifth' is like 'woah'... so amazing to me. I feel very very grateful that as a Central American woman, I get to have a career in music. It's very humbling." For her fans and supporters, Nova concluded, "I love them and I am forever grateful for all their support." To learn more about Costa Rican artist Debi Nova and her music, check out her Debi Nova Ana Tillero She scored her first Grammy nomination for "Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for 3:33. She previously earned three Latin Grammy nominations. "That feels pretty surreal. I feel honored and very grateful," she said.Throughout her career, she has toured with Ricky Martin, performed with Enrique Iglesias, and has worked with everyone from the Black Eyed Peas to Mark Ronson. She has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I learned so much from all of them. Those early years in my career, collaborating with such amazing artists was my school. It prepared me to launch my career as a solo artist," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, Nova said, "I love being able to connect directly with my fans. The digital age has allowed us to curate our content 24/7 which also has its challenges, but mostly, I feel like it makes me be constantly looking for creative ways to present my content."She opened up about life during the quarantine. "It's been a very intense year, definitely a lot of sadness and loss and uncertainty. But this year has also taught me to find beauty in the uncertainty and that there are many ways to keep myself creative. I've appreciated having time at home to reflect and get back to the essence of what I do," she said.Nova listed John Mayer and Bruno Mars as her dream male duet choices in the music business.For young and aspiring artists, she remarked, "To focus on small goals every day. It's good to dream big but dreams are made of the work we do over and over again. I feel like being constant and doing a little bit of what we love every day with focus and dedication, inevitably brings us to our goals."On her definition of the word success, she responded, "Doing what I love to do surrounded by people I love. I'm about to make my fifth album, and I'm super excited about it. Just saying the word 'fifth' is like 'woah'... so amazing to me. I feel very very grateful that as a Central American woman, I get to have a career in music. It's very humbling."For her fans and supporters, Nova concluded, "I love them and I am forever grateful for all their support."To learn more about Costa Rican artist Debi Nova and her music, check out her official website Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram More about Costa Rican, Artist, Debi Nova, Grammy Costa Rican Artist Debi Nova Grammy